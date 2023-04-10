Obituary & Services: Jo Mason Goetz

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jo Mason Goetz, 65, Gallatin, MO (formerly of Richardson, TX) passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on December 28, 1957, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth (Klindt) Mason. They preceded her in death.

Jo is survived by her husband, Mel Neibling, of the home; her two daughters, Kelly Goetz, St. Joseph, MO, and Debra Habhegger and her husband, Jason, Gallatin, MO; grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Joshua, and Jasmine; sister, Janet Mason, Pattonsburg, MO; brothers, Kenneth Mason, Jr. and his wife, Phyllis and Randall Mason all of Pattonsburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

