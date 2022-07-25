Obituary & Services: Jimmy Dale Parkhurst

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jimmy Dale Parkhurst, 85, Eagleville, MO passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born on March 26, 1937, the son of Garland “Jim” and Maxine (Bowen) Parkhurst. He had five brothers and two sisters: Ferris Leland, Gary DeWayne, Doyle Eugene, Janet Gaylene, Robert Lee, Claire Rex, and Linda Dianne.

On March 21, 1959, he married Wilma Jean Lyon of Martinsville. To this union, three children were born: Deborah Diane Parkhurst, soon to be Comer (Lane), Dale DeWayne Parkhurst (Karen), and Lyle Dean Parkhurst (Sherri). All survive in Eagleville, MO.

Jimmy served in the Army National Guard as a cannoneer and worked as a farmer and backhoe operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ferris, Gary, Doyle, and Robert Parkhurst; sister, Janet Bennett and a granddaughter, Ashley Jayne Parkhurst.

In addition to his children, Jimmy is survived by nine grandchildren, Jamie Nash, Lamoni, IA, Autumn (Ryan) Quimby, Maryville, MO, Brandi (Dameon) Ellis, Albany, MO, Jason (Kamela) Parkhurst, Blythedale, MO, Angela (Darrell) Mack, Elkhart, TX, John Dancer, Tina (Nick) Hughes, Branson, MO, and Justin (Breea) Parkhurst, Eagleville, MO; 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will follow in Payne Cemetery, Hatfield, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Payne Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.