Obituary & Services: Jimmie Lee O’Neal

Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023, in Mt. Moriah, MO.

Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal, and brother, Pat O’Neal.

Jimmie was a self-employed handyman for many years. He enjoyed drag racing held at Thunder Valley Raceway and the car races at the Bethany Speedway. He also enjoyed demo derby competitions at the Northwest Missouri State Fair. He loved small-town living and always had a pipe and a mason jar of Nestea nearby. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Survivors Include his son, Steve (Jenny) O’Neal, Lindstrom, MN; daughters, Jennifer (Cedric) McGlaughlin, Lewisville, TX, Cindy (Justin) Leatherman, Weatherford, Texas and Lela O’Neal, Weatherford, TX; Brother, Mike (Norma) O’Neal, Bethany, MO; Grandchildren, Joshua, Breana, Gabriel (Audrey), Isaiah, Bryer, and Levi; Great Grandchild, Charlotte; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Oakland Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to Oakland Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

