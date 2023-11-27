Obituary & Services: Jewell Lee “Cotton” Frizzell Jr.

Jewell Lee “Cotton” Frizzell Jr., age 88, a lifelong resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Chillicothe. Born on October 30, 1935, to parents Jewell and Blanche (Gillespie) Frizzell, Jewell was a proud Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

He married Donna Pittman on June 24, 1954, who survives him. Jewell’s career spanned 40 years at Donaldson’s. He is survived by his son, Michael (Diane) of Shawnee, Kansas; daughter, Brenda (Darrell) Cooper of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Abe (Lisa) Sellers of Slater, Missouri, Ezra Sellers of Osborn, Missouri, Michael Frizzell of Shawnee, Kansas, and Suzanne (Wade) Lewis of Shawnee, Kansas; six great-grandchildren, Shyanne, Leahanne, Allison Sellers, Olive Pittman-Maupin, Peyton, and Hannah Lewis; one great-grandchild on the way; one great-great-grandchild, Audrie Sellers; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Doris. Jewell was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Pamela Sellers and Sammy Frizzell; and three brothers, Charles (Lillian), James, and Harold (Joyce) Frizzell.

A private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. A public visitation is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association and/or the Wounded Warrior Project and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.