Obituary & Services: Jerry Golden

Jerry Golden, 82, of Stanberry, MO passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home in Stanberry, MO.

Jerry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date. There is no visitation scheduled. Memorials may be made to the Backpack School Supplies, the Stanberry Community Betterment, Pineview Manor Christmas Store, and/or Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

