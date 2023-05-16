Obituary & Services: Jean Rita Parsons

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jean Rita Parsons, age 80 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jean was born on March 28, 1943, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Glen and Rita Brumbrugh. She was raised in Pennsylvania and attended the local schools. She earned her associate degree from North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri.

On November 7, 1997, she was united in marriage to James Parsons near Laredo, Missouri where they made their home for 20 years. They moved to Trenton in 2017. Jean loved her Tennessee Walker horses and especially her horse Cole. Jean also enjoyed raising house plants and was of the Christian faith.

Jean is survived by her husband Jim Parsons of Trenton, Missouri, her son John Jones of Alten, Tennessee, and 2 other children along with her step-son Brad Parsons of St. Joseph, Missouri, and her step-daughter Stephanie Blake of Eagleville, Missouri, her grandchildren: Trenton Jones, Kent Parsons, Kyle Parsons, Kristopher Parsons, Joylyn Mostert, Brady Parsons Sunderland, Gaige Blake, Stanton Blake, and her great-grandchildren: Bradley, Barry, and Finn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim Brumbrugh.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions in Green Castle, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Cremation will follow the services.

Related