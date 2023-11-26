Obituary & Services: Janice Evelyn Scobee

Janice Evelyn Scobee, 80, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on November 20, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Jan was born on May 17, 1943, to Donald and Melba (Jarchow) Masters. She had a bachelor’s degree in Music Education and taught piano lessons to many people. She loved playing the piano, she was the pianist at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milan, Missouri. She also played at the United Methodist Church in Milan, the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, and at Milan Health Care Center. She was an Elder at the Presbyterian Church in Milan. Jan was a music teacher at Milan C-2 for many years. Jan was a very sociable and caring person. She was a loving grandma.

Jan is survived by a son: Lloyd Shriver of Kirksville, Missouri, and a grandson Tomas Abundis of Muscatine, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

A Memorial Service for Jan will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. An inurnment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.