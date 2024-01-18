Obituary & Services: Janet Sue Hubbard

Share To Your Social Network

Janet Sue Hubbard, 77, of Chillicothe, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Hillcrest Manor.

Janet was born on May 27, 1946, to parents James and Maude Bratton. She graduated high school in Williamsburg, MO, and also attended college for three years. Janet was a stay-at-home mom and a member of the Writer’s Club in Chillicothe, MO. Her hobbies included growing plants, watercolor painting, various arts, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Janet is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Ron) Ray of Lamar, MO, and Rebecca Hubbard of Trenton, MO; sons Scott (Jun) Hubbard of Helendale, CA, Dane (Be) Hubbard of San Francisco, CA, Darren Hubbard of Cameron, MO, and Kent (Janice) Hubbard of Lawson, MO; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents James and Maude Bratton, two brothers, and one grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at the Strand Hotel Community Room in Chillicothe, MO, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

