Obituary & Services: Janeine Knight

Obituaries April 19, 2022 KTTN News
Obituary and Services Graphic
Unionville resident Janeine Knight died Sunday at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. She was 82 years old.

Survivors at Unionville include her husband Gerald Knight, sons Kevin, Jerry, and Jason Knight; and daughter Alise Tolias.

Graveside service for Janeine Knight will be Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at 11 am at the Unionville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Janeine Knight for funeral expenses in care of the Playle and Collins family funeral home in Unionville.

