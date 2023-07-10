Obituary & Services: James Randy Bartmess

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James Randy Bartmess, 62, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Randy was born on November 3, 1960, to James Franklin and Marjorie Pearl (Smith) Bartmess in Unionville, Missouri. On June 16, 2006, Randy married Brandy (Perdue) Bartmess, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are his children: Justin (Amanda) Bartmess of Columbia, Missouri, Christopher Bartmess of Bondurant, Iowa, Michael (Renee) Bartmess of Jetmore, Kansas, Kasha Brown (Scott Lohsandt) of Fulton, Missouri, Angela Brown of Columbia, Missouri, Zachary Bartmess of Des Moines, Iowa, and Cody Purdy of Milan, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Finley, Kelan, Hayden, Addison, Veronica, Remington, Warren, Wulfric, Johnathan, Jada, Brianna, and Christopher; one brother, William (Carol) Bartmess of Haskell, Oklahoma; two sisters, Rejina Lewis of Foyl, Oklahoma and Beverly (Randy) Noble of Albany, Missouri; an aunt, Thelma Lee Martin of Paloma, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded by his parents, wife Lori (Walitshek) Bartmess in 2005, and granddaughter Angel Bartmess.

Randy was raised in Milan and was a graduate of Milan C-II. After graduating, he worked a milk route for his dad’s company. He worked at ConAgra for several years before working at Smithfield as a purchasing agent for the last 27 years. Randy was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed gardening and fishing, but most loved spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services for Randy will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Scobee Cemetery in Pollock, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled for 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday evening at the funeral home.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Scobee Cemetery.

Related