Obituary & Services: James Porter Sagaser

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James Porter Sagaser, son of Clarence George and Edolyne (Cline) Sagaser, was born in Eagle, Missouri on October 14, 1933, and passed away on May 20, 2023, at the age of 89 years.

James was united in marriage to Nyra Bealmer on December 26, 1953. They lived in Atlanta, Missouri until moving to Princeton, Missouri in 1974. They were members of the Princeton United Methodist Church.

James was a 1951 graduate of Atlanta High School and served in the United Air Force from 1953 to 1961.

James retired from the Missouri State Highway Dept. He loved golf, camping, playing cards, mowing his yard, and helping Steven on the farm.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Merrill Sagaser of Atlanta, MO; two daughters, Connie Mandacina of The Villages, Florida, and Christy and Michael Campo of Independence, MO; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Whitlow, Stacie McVey, Aimee Felter, Laura Shroyer, James (Thad) and Adam Dixon, Sydney, and Casey Campo; four great-grandchildren, Sophie and Rollie Shroyer, Bria Moon, and Mica McVey and a sister, Samantha Hill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nyra; parents; one sister, Nancy Lou Garnett; and three brothers Larry, Clarence, and Laban Sagaser

James has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Private family inurnment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Atlanta, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Related