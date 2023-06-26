Obituary & Services: James Leon Young

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James Leon Young, 87 of Green City, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The son of Harley W. and Nettie J. (Clelland) Young, he was born on August 1, 1935, south of Green City.

On May 3, 1959, in Green City, James was united in marriage to Norma June (Pierson) Young, who preceded him in death.

James is survived by one son, Steven L. (Cindy) Young of Kirksville, Missouri, and one daughter, Shelly (Alan) Eisenmann of Green City, one son-in-law, Doug Bowling of Glenwood, Missouri, one sister, Dorothy K. Smith of Kansas City, one brother, Donald Ray Young of Florida, two sisters-in-law, Maxine (Hugh Dean) Eddy of Milan, and Darlene (Riley) Perkins of Liberty, Missouri, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma and one daughter Sherry Lynn Bowling, four sisters, and three brothers.

James was raised in the Green City community and graduated from Green City R-1 in 1953. James and Norma farmed until 1972 before becoming the manager of the MFA Exchange from 1972 to 1974. He then managed Green City Livestock from 1974 to 1976, at which time he purchased and ran B&Y Farm Supply until 1988. James continued to farm until the time of his death.

James loved his family and community. He loved to visit and always had a smile on his face.

Services for James Young will be held at 10:00 AM. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Green City. A visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital or to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

