Obituary & Services: James Dale “Jim” Goodin

James Dale “Jim” Goodin, 49, Princeton, MO passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital.

He was born June 30, 1973, in Princeton, Missouri the son of Jack S. and Janet C. (Durbin) Goodin.

Jim graduated from Princeton High School in 1991. He worked summers for the Missouri Highway Department. In 1993, he graduated from Grand River Tech in Chillicothe with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. Jim worked as a mechanic for Potter Equipment in Springfield, Missouri from 1993 to 2003. He then returned to Princeton and worked as a mechanic at Smithfield Truck Shop and took classes to be an EMT. Jim worked for Mercer County Ambulance District and did mechanic work in his spare time until he went back to work as a full-time mechanic for Siemer Trucking.

Jim enjoyed showing horses while he was in 4-H. He became a Scout Master in the Boy Scouts. He was a member of the Princeton Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, and barbecuing. Hunting at the farm in Putman County and learning about the history of the farm, the “county house” and his ancestors in Putnam County was a favorite of his.

Jim was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gerald Goodin, and his maternal grandparents, James and Reva Jane Durbin.

Survivors include his son, Jarrett Goodin, Princeton, MO; daughter, Jaysa Goodin, Mt. Pleasant, IA; his significant other, Stacy Bagley; his parents, Jack and Janet Goodin, Princeton, MO; brother, Jacob (Amanda) Goodin, Tarkio, MO; sister, Joni (Willard) Lewman, Apple Valley, MN and paternal grandmother, Harriett Goodin, Princeton, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in the Ravanna Cemetery, Ravanna, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jim Goodin Memorial Fund for his children in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.