Obituary & Services: James Anthony Chaverri

James Chaverri, a 71 year old Trenton resident, passed away at 4:33 p.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at his residence.

Memorial services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 15, 2023 at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to ELK’s Lodge #801 and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

James Anthony Chaverri Gerstley was born January 1, 1952 in Heredia, Costa Rica to Edwin and Catherine (Gerstley) Chaverri. He graduated from High School in Costa Rica and again in the United States. On June 26, 1990 he was united in marriage to Rhonda Swank in Las Vegas, NV. James had worked for Barnes Greenhouse and loved growing all kinds of flowers around the house. James was an active member of the Trenton Elks Lodge and was a past Exalted Ruler. He was most proud to be a grandpa.

Surviving relatives include his wife Rhonda of the home, son Jeromy Chaverri and wife Angelique of Springfield, MO, daughter Trisha Chaverri of Kirksville, MO, brothers and sisters Cynthia, Eric, Grace, Gina, and Tim, and grandchildren Aiden, Isaac, Aaron, Kaila, and Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Bruce.