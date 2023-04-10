Obituary & Services: Irvin Hogg

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Unionville, Irvin Hogg, died Saturday at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital. He was 96 years old.

Survivors include his son Craig Hogg of Greentop.

The funeral service for Irvin Hogg will be Saturday afternoon, April 15, at 2:30 in the Playle and Collins family funeral home in Unionville. Interment will be in the Lone Pine Cemetery in Unionville. Visitation will be the hour before the Saturday afternoon service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in care of the Playle and Collins Funeral Home.

