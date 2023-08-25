Obituary & Services: (infant) Emberlyn Ann Priest

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Em berlyn Ann Priest, the cherished second daughter of Chris and Rachel Priest, adored baby sister of Abigayle Priest, and beloved goddaughter to Coryn Cenzer, was born sleeping on Aug. 22, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

“How very softly you tiptoed into our world, but only for a moment you stayed. What an imprint your footsteps have left upon our hearts.” Emberlyn is deeply loved by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Gary Watkins presiding. Burial will follow at Freedom Cemetery near Princeton, Missouri.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Christopher Priest. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

