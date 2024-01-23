Obituary & Services: Imogene Ann Arney

Share To Your Social Network

Imogene Ann Arney, an 81-year-old resident of Trenton, MO, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Rural Dale Cemetery, east of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Tenth Street Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Imogene Ann Arney was born on April 15, 1942, in Osgood, MO, to James (Frank) Franklin and Alice Imogene (Moore) Meeker. She graduated from Trenton High School. On November 23, 1970, she was united in marriage to Billy Gene Arney in Trenton. For 33 years, Imogene worked as a C.N.A. at Wright Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2000. She loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Tenth Street Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Bill of Trenton; a son, Bryon Lovell and wife Cindy of Camdenton, MO; a sister, Cathie Whitley, and husband Jim; niece, Nicole Shell, and family; nephew, Trevor Whitley, wife Emily and family, all of Trenton; a granddaughter, Heather Gier, and husband Anthony; and twin great-grandchildren, Allison and Deacon Gier.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

