Obituary & Services: Ima Jean McBee

Ima Jean McBee, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. Born on March 9, 1932, in Carroll County, Missouri, she was the daughter of George and Minnie Green. Jean attended school in Braymer, graduating in 1950. She married Chet McBee on December 24, 1950.

As a farmer’s wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Jean led a fulfilling life. She was a 4-H leader, and tax collector, and owned a custom drapery shop. Jean cherished time with her grandchildren, babysitting them nearly every day. A fan of garage and estate sales, she was always eager to explore. Known for her humor, Jean enjoyed playing pranks. She was a skilled cook, managed a garden, and was proficient in home canning and freezing, embracing all aspects of farm life. After retiring, Jean and her husband contributed to their community through Meals on Wheels and other volunteer work. She was a devoted church volunteer and a member of several organizations.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Chester McBee, her brother, David Green, her son-in-law, Curtis Timmons, and her in-laws, Neal and Nina McBee. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Timmons of Braymer, Missouri; her son, Christopher McBee and his wife, Jaclyn, also of Braymer, Missouri; and her grandchildren, Mason and Avery McBee.

Funeral services are scheduled at the Braymer Methodist Church in Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to the Braymer Methodist Church or Golden Age Nursing Home and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

