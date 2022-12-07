Obituary & Services: Hollie Irvan Persell

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hollie Persell, an 89-year-old resident of Hope Kansas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Kansas.

Hollie was born November 1, 1933, in Grundy County Missouri to David Arthur and Ruth Rosanna Crawford Persell. He graduated from Newtown High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he was employed by the Milwaukee and Rock Island Railroad and worked his way up to Locomotive Engineer working out of the Kansas City, Kansas railyard. When the Rock Island ceased operating, he was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad working out of the Herington, Kansas railyard. In 2007 Hollie retired from his railroad career after fifty years of dedicated service.

Mr. Persell was a gifted gardener, naturalist, and conservationist. He was a member of the Herington Baptist Church, a Mason, a Shriner, and served as a member on the Hope, Kansas City Council.

He is survived by his wife Kris of the home and his children Jacqueline S. (Warren) Soptic, Trenton, MO, and John D. (Paula) Persell, Herington, KS. Grandchildren Jeremy Soptic, Jenny Soptic Lewis, and Lacey Persell Srna and Great Grandchildren Cole Soptic, Jackson Lewis, Bennet Dawson, Kennedi, and Kai Srna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry D. and John A. Persell, and sister Amy Lucille Hayes.

Funeral Services for Mr. Persell will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington, KS led by Pastor Deb Wiles. Hollie will be laid to rest at Half Rock Cemetery in Mercer County Missouri. Memorial contributions in Hollie’s name may be directed to the Masonic Lodge of Salina #60.

