Obituary & Services: Henry William “Bill” Bane,

Henry William “Bill” Bane, age 71, passed away on November 19, 2023, in Bethany, Missouri. Born on December 12, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Albert Marion Bane Jr. and Marie Teresa (Lutostanski) Bane.

Bill’s notable service in the United States Marine Corps spanned 12 and a half years, including two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner. His bravery during his second tour was marked by a harrowing incident where his helicopter was shot down, resulting in injuries that earned him a Purple Heart.

On December 17, 1993, Bill married Carol Ann Best in Liberty, Missouri. The couple raised their family in the Kansas City area. Professionally, Bill contributed significantly as a computer software/hardware engineer for the Kansas City Water Department.

He is mourned by his family, including his wife of 30 years, Carol; daughters, Julie Wiltse (Tim) and Lisa Loftin-Jones; siblings, Alvenda Bane, Hazel Proffett, and Richard Bane; six grandchildren, Mercedes, Brett, Jehrell, Caroline, Frederick, and Maxwell; great-grandson, Luke, and an expected great-grandchild. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dennis, Alfred, and Frances; and granddaughter, Autumn.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Inurnment is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, Missouri.