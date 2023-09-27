Obituary & Services: Helen Faye Beever Edwards Posey

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Helen Faye Beever Edwards Posey, age 100, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Faye was born on July 8, 1923, to William and Stella Beryl Baymiller Beever at the family farm near Avalon, Missouri. She attended Green School and Chillicothe High School, graduating in 1941. She was baptized at Reese Chapel Methodist Church at age 8.

In November 1941, she married First Sergeant Allen Lee Edwards in Atascadero, California. They returned to Chillicothe in 1945, where she lived for most of her life. She married Thomas O’Dell Posey in 1973. Faye was active in the Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher, Brownie and Girl Scouts, and 4-H leader. She was an owner and operator of the Chillicothe Livestock Market and later worked for H and K Electric for 17 years. Faye has been a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, RSVP, Chillicothe Eagles Auxiliary, Chillicothe Elks, Olive Prindle Chapter DAR, and Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteer work, her family, reading, crafts, birds, and flowers.

Surviving are four daughters, Diane Kerns of Hale, Linda Sapp of Liberty, Beth Sanson of Chillicothe, and Jane Cozad (Bill) of Warrensburg; grandchildren, Kathy Kerns Nelson and Kristy Kerns Heussner (Clint) of Hale, Karen Kerns Loman (Mark) of Palmyra, Kyle Kerns of St. Louis, Carrie Sapp Duncan (David), Amy Sapp Wilson of Liberty, Paul Sanson (Barbie) of Lee’s Summit, Scott Sanson of Chillicothe, Jesse Jones of Warrensburg, Daniel Jones (Marilyn) of Topeka, KS, Hilary Jones Black of Blue Springs; two step-grandchildren, Thom Lich (Kim) of Littleton, CO, and Colista Lich; twenty-four great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four step-great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sisters Miriam Paris, Alleyne (Dolly) Shipley, Janice Posey, brother Bill Beever; sons-in-law Don Sapp, Wendal Kerns, and Tom Sanson; nephew Steve Beever; stepdaughter Marquita Lich, and many dear friends, including Eileen and David Beltramo.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 7, at 2:00 a.m. at the LIVCOVA (new Veterans Building), 909 North Washington, Chillicothe. Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Livingston County Cancer Assistance and can be left at the Veterans Building on October 7, or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO.

