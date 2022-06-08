Obituary & Services: Helen Edith Christy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Helen Edith Christy, 91 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Missouri.

Helen was born December 11, 1930, in Pollock, Missouri to Pearl and Edith Campbell. On September 11, 1949, she married William Cleveland “W.C.” Christy, he preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded by a sister, Ruth Meeks; a brother, Kenneth Campbell; a sister-in-law, Jolene Campbell; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Meeks.

Helen was survived by two children, Kathy Norton and husband Bob of Fort Madison, Iowa, and John Christy and wife Jolene of Brookfield, Missouri; two grandchildren, Kyle Norton and wife Desarae and Jennifer Burke and husband Adam; three great-grandchildren, Aurora Norton, and Caleb Norton, and Teagan Burke.

Helen grew up in Pollock, graduating from Milan High School. She was a farm wife and homemaker to her husband, Cleveland in Milan. Helen was a hard worker, she helped milk cows, rake hay, and tend to a huge garden for many years. She was known for her wonderful homemade ketchup.

Funeral services for Helen will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Southeast of Milan. A visitation is scheduled for one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Zion Cemetery.