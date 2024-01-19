Obituary & Services: Harry Junior Funk

Share To Your Social Network

Harry Junior Funk, 80, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

He was born on November 4, 1943, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Harry S. and Ida Maxine (Clark) Funk. His parents preceded him in death.

Junior is survived by his brother, Joe Preston (Belveeta) Funk, of Sedalia, MO; nieces and nephews, Sheila Westermier and Kevin Funk, both of Sedalia, MO, and Jill Campbell of Otterville, MO; several great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow at Foster Cemetery in New Hampton, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

