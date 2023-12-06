Obituary & Services: Harry Dean Haight

Harry Dean Haight, age 84, of Winston, MO, passed away Monday evening, December 4, 2023.

Dean was born on March 18, 1939, the son of Charles F. and Bessie E. (Walker) Haight in Alva, OK. He grew up in Watonga, OK, where he graduated high school in 1958. Harry joined the National Guard in 1957 as a pistol marksman and gunner and later joined the Air Force, stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He married Ruby E. Vaught in Polo, MO, on October 19, 1961, and to this union, three children were born. Dean worked at Safeway as a meat cutter, Channel 4 News Station, and Middlewest Freightways, where he retired after driving a truck for 30 years. He was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Polo and the Christian Church in Lonejack, MO. Dean also served as the Mayor of Polo for several years. Throughout his life, he lived in Polo, Lawson, Kansas City, Mooresville, Lonejack, and Winston. Dean loved with all his heart, especially his pugs, his kids, and grandkids. He was a very kind and loving person who would do anything for anybody. Dean will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Haight and Bessie (Leonard) Humphrey; and siblings: Mary Haston, Florence Downing, Neil Haight, and Charlie Haight. He is survived by three children: Pamela (Doug) Fletchall of Winston, MO, Michael Haight of Mooresville, MO, and John Haight of Kingston, MO; the mother of his children, Ruby Williams of Kingston; grandchildren: Jesse (Jessica) Fletchall of Grant City, MO, Amanda Fletchall of Creston, IA, Dustin (Malissa) Clark of Winston, MO, Christina (Dwight) Boaz of Winston, MO, David Haight of Richmond, MO, and Jordan (Michael) Goodin of Raytown, MO; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, James Carl Haight of Santa Rosa, NM, and lots of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Prairie Ridge Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 11, 2023, at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo.