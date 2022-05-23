Obituary & Services: Harold Leon Moore

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Harold Leon Moore, 93 years old, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, Missouri.

Harold was born October 25, 1928, to Earl and Ethel (McKee) Moore in Stahl, Missouri. On August 22, 1950, in Kirksville, Harold married Neva Lou (Niece) Moore, she preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Johnny Bell.

Harold was survived by: Two children, Larry and wife Denise Moore of New Boston and Hal and wife Carmen Moore of Green Castle; Grandchildren, Amber Williams (Caleb Peterson), Cody Moore(Lindsay), Katie Ochs (David), Kelli Kirmse (Cameron), and Kristy Lowe (Hunter); Great-grandchildren, Noah and Ryleigh Williams, Payton Peterson, Kendall, and Cade Kirmse, John, Savanna, and Wesley Moore, Eli Ochs, and Dean Lowe; a sister, Helen Brubaker of Kirksville, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

Harold grew up in Northeast Missouri, graduating at Novinger as Valedictorian. He then went to Kansas to work in Wheat fields, before joining the United States Army. He served in Germany during the Korean War. After the service, Harold and Neva lived in Syracuse, Kansas before moving in 1958 to farm in the Winigan area.

Harold was a member of the Winigan Christian Church where he was baptized on April 23, 2000. He also served as a Deacon for the church. Harold was a 4-H Leader for many years. He enjoyed reading local history books, listening to music, and also enjoyed tinkering with things, fixing anything that was broken for his family. Harold had a love for working, working until he was in his 80s. He loved to travel and tell stories about his adventures.

A visitation for Harold will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Price Cemetery, South of Winigan, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Price Cemetery.