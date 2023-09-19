Obituary & Services: Harold Dean Henley

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Dean Henley was born on August 12, 1949, in Princeton, MO, and passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in his home at the age of 74.

Dean attended Mercer High School in Mercer, MO, and graduated in 1967. Upon graduation, he attended Truman University for one year before continuing his education at a trade school in Des Moines, IA. He then returned home to work at his family’s business, Henley Implement, for more than 30 years. During this time, he met, fell in love with, and married his wife, Evelyn Alley Henley, on May 7, 1971. They were married for 52 years. He later worked at Watson Farm Supply and Northwest Implement in Bethany before ultimately retiring in 2018.

Even after retirement, Dean remained active. He participated in many community activities and was a long-time volunteer for the Mercer Fire Department, where he was a current board member. He was also a past member of the Mercer Lions Club. At the time of his death, Dean was an insurance agent with North Missouri Mutual Insurance Company and served as a board member. He was also a trustee for Marion Township in Mercer. Beyond his official roles, Dean was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Dean loved watching and playing sports, golfing, fishing, caring for his cows, operating his tractor, baling hay, and working with farm machinery. More importantly, he cherished spending time with his family and played an active role in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jeane Henley, and his brother, Gary Henley, all of Mercer, MO.

Dean is survived by his wife, Evelyn Henley, of the home; two sons, Brandon (Nellie) Henley and Jimmy Henley, both of Mercer, MO; three granddaughters, Dominique Henley of Kansas City, MO, Morrisa (John) Klawuhn of Mercer, MO, and Shelby Henley of Mercer, MO; brothers Andy (Betty) Henley of Fulton, MO, Jeff (Teresa) Henley of Lineville, IA, and Tracy (Sherry) Henley of Mercer, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, an aunt, and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, at the Mercer Assembly of God Church in Mercer, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. Burial will follow at Early Cemetery in Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to Mercer County Helping Hands and/or Mercer Assembly of God Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

