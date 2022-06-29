Obituary & Services: Guadalupe “Lupe” Prendez

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Guadalupe “Lupe” Prendez, 68, Bethany, MO was called home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born on December 12, 1953, in Los Angeles, California the son of Moses and Catalina (Cruz) Prendez.

On December 7, 1985, he married Elizabeth Ortega in Bellflower, CA. She survives of the home.

Lupe fought liver cancer with an immense amount of strength and grace. He will be missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Prendez.

Lupe has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.