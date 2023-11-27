Obituary & Services: Graham McVay

Graham McVay, a long-time resident and respected community member of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at the age of 60. Mr. McVay died on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 11:25 P.M. at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Funeral services for Mr. McVay are scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the First Christian Church in Trenton. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, located north of Trenton. The community will have an opportunity to pay their respects during open visitation on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Trenton R-9 School District for a memorial in Graham’s honor or to the First Christian Church. Donations may be left with the funeral home.

Born on October 21, 1963, in Trenton, Missouri, Graham McVay was the son of Robert Ross and Barbara Evelyn Perry McVay. He was a proud alumnus of Trenton High School, graduating in 1982, and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1988. Mr. McVay dedicated 35 years of service to the Trenton R-9 School District before retiring in 2023.

A devoted member of the First Christian Church in Trenton, Mr. McVay’s legacy continues through the many staff and students of the Trenton R-9 School District whom he influenced.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara McVay, and his brother, William Perry McVay.