Obituary & Services: Gloria E. Carlson

Gloria E. Carlson, 95, Stanberry, MO, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at a Stanberry, MO nursing home.

She was born on December 8, 1927, on the family farm in Vermillion, South Dakota the daughter of William Robert and Goldie E. (Butler) Jones.

On June 20, 1948, she married Mayo J. Carlson in Vermillion, South Dakota. He preceded her in death in 1974.

She graduated in Vermillion and owned a filling station along with Blue Top Restaurant in Conception, MO. Later in life, she helped at the family farm. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pam Carlson; sister, Valeria Jones; brothers, Tom and Bill Jones, and nephew, Doug McCrea.

Gloria is survived by her sister, Virginia (Dean) McCrea, King City, MO; friends, Dennis and Stacey Law, King City, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 9 in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

