Obituary & Services: Glenda Jones

Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time.

Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A. (Miller) Wood. She was reared in the Lemons’ area of Putnam County and graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. She married Steve Jones in Unionville on June 23, 1974. Glenda loved being a homemaker, wife, and mother. She was friendly and had a wonderful laugh. She was a bit of a spitfire who liked to tease. Glenda was a voracious reader, having read probably 4,000 books in her life. She was an eclectic reader and liked books of all kinds. Glenda was a longtime member of Broadlawn Baptist Church in Unionville.

Glenda is survived by her husband and her son, Tim (Sarah) Jones of Unionville, and four grandchildren, Vincent Jones, Logan Jones, Wyatt Jones, and Leo Jones. She is also survived by three sisters: Carolyn (Rudy) Parcel of Unionville, Mary Ellen (Mike) Cullum of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Linda Ford of Fayette, Missouri; and three brothers: Dale (Janet) Exline of Green City, Missouri, and Leslie Wood and Sonny (Debbie) Wood all of Unionville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Glenda was preceded in death by a son, Steven Dale; her parents; and siblings Bob Exline, Ronnie Exline, Leta Waller, Jerry Exline, Shirley Niles, Edwin Wood, Larry Exline, and Doris June Casteel.

Funeral services for Glenda Jones will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Monday, August 8, 2022, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment will be at the Pherigo Cemetery in Putnam County, Missouri.