Obituary & Services: Gilbert L. Cox

Gilbert L. Cox, 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Born on May 18, 1931, in Bogard, Missouri, Gilbert was the son of Delbert Lee and Iva Maude (Tracy) Cox. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Navy on September 9, 1950. He served during the Korean War until receiving an honorable discharge on June 22, 1954. On August 31, 1980, he married Nelda R. Osborn in Chillicothe; she survives him.

Gilbert operated Cox and Son Body Shop in Bogard with his father before working as an insurance claims adjuster for Shelter Insurance Company for 31 years. After retiring, he and his daughter Barbara opened Father and Daughter Antiques in Chillicothe. Their motto was “Buy High, Sell Low.” He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Wakenda Masonic Lodge No. 52 AF&AM in Carrollton, Missouri, as well as Friendship Masonic Lodge #89 in Chillicothe.

He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Dickerson and her husband Jack, Barbara Jenkins and her husband Mark, and Becky Eckert and her husband Rick, all of Chillicothe; ten grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, five sisters, and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday from noon to 8:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bogard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Nursery and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

