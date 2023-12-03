Obituary & Services: Gerold “Pappy” Ray Willis

Gerold (Pappy) Willis, 88, of Chillicothe, MO, passed away at Hedrick Medical Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Gerold was born in Carrollton, MO, on December 19, 1934, to Jesse Ralph Willis and Leona Marie Bultmann Willis. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1952. Gerold served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict in the 68th Anti-Aircraft Battery.

Gerold married Shirley Ann Trimble on February 9, 1957, in Chillicothe, MO, on Peacher Street. He worked for the Missouri Public Service Gas Co. as a foreman and retired after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, spending time with his family, walking, and attending a men’s prayer group. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of his life.

Gerold is survived by two daughters, Robin Lee of Chillicothe, and Ronda Olson and husband Eric of Macon. Two granddaughters, Tiffany Acree and husband Curtis of Dawn, and Krystal Batson and husband Chris of Chillicothe. Two grandsons, Lance Olson and partner Jordan of Columbia, and Garett Olson of St. Louis; two great-granddaughters, Ellie Acree of Dawn, and Klowie Batson of Chillicothe, and one great-grandson, Austin Batson of Chillicothe.

Gerold was preceded in death by his wife, parents Ralph Willis Sr. and Leona, in-laws Roger and Mary Trimble, brother Ralph Willis Jr. and wife Joan, sister Karan Manning, sister-in-law Pat Hinnen Willis, brother-in-law Jack Thomas, and great-niece Stephanie Manning Barclay.

Services for Gerold Willis will be Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call Sunday, December 3, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery, with military honors.

Memorials in honor of Gerold may be made to the Children’s Mercy Trauma Unit or the Festival of Lights.