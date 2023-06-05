Obituary & Services: Gerald Dean Judy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gerald Dean Judy, age 65, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.

He was born the son of Morris L. and Barbara (Singleton) Judy on January 23, 1958, in Brookfield, Missouri. He was a 1976 graduate of Hale High School, Hale, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Rhonda Figg, she survives of the home.

Gerald was a heavy equipment operator for many years, most recently working for Mike Daniels. He was a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with Rhonda.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of the home; five children, Nathan Judy and wife, Marcy of Hale, Missouri, Trisha Maggart and husband, Jeremy of Waukee, Iowa, Melissa Jones and husband, Brett of Cameron, Missouri, Michelle Doupe and husband, Adam of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Miranda Brotherton and husband, Shane of West Plains, Missouri; twelve grandchildren; his mother, Barbara Judy of Liberty, Missouri; two brothers, Steve Judy of Hale, Missouri, and Richard “Dickie” Judy of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one sister, Deanna Wynne and husband, Jim of Liberty, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Judy, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or Wheeling Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

