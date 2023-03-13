Obituary & Services: Georgene Elyard Young

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Georgene Elyard Young, 93, passed away on March 11, 2023, at The Pines in Kirksville, Missouri.

Georgene was born on January 8, 1930, the daughter of Mannie and Imogene (Walt) Elyard, southeast of Lemons, Missouri. She and her younger sister Carolyn lost their mother in 1936. She graduated from Green City High School with the class of 1947. Georgene was united in marriage to John Young on June 1, 1947, and to this union, two daughters were born, Nancy and Pamela.

Georgene and her family lived most of their life farming in the Green City area with dairy and stock cattle, and row crops. Georgene enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking. She spent many years involved with the Comstock 4-H, as a leader. She loved and supported the Prairie Chapel Church, and was a member for many years.

Left to honor her memory are her daughters, Nancy Baker of Kirksville, Missouri, and Pam (Joe) Curtis of Centerville, Iowa, grandchildren, Lori (Doug) Fleshman of Milan, Mo, Derek (Beth) Baker of Kirksville, Mo, Jared (Anne Smith) Curtis, Bellingham, Washington, great-grandchildren, Carrie ( Luie) Sanchez, Felisha (Morgan) Showmaker, Marissa (Zack) Western, Blythe LaFaver and Brendan Baker, step-great-grandchildren, Jessica and Meghan Fleshman, Cody (Christy) Maize, and Morgan (Shea) Maize, great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Kolby, and Kip Western, Matigan and Kallan Showmaker, step great-great-grandchildren, Jesse and Colt Maize, sister Glenita (Elyard) Callihan of Missouri, cousin Gary (Kay) Bankus of Colorado and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, parents Mannie and Imogene Elyard, stepmother, Chistine Elyard, sister Carolyn (Fred) Johnson, infant sister, infant granddaughter, several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral services for Georgene will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Green City, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

