Obituary & Services: George T. McClaskey

George T. McClaskey, 72, Ridgway, MO passed away at home on Sunday, April 30, 2023, with his family and friends by his side.

He was born on May 23, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri the son of Gathel and Bertha (Leighty) McClaskey. On May 9, 1971, he married Vickie Myers in Smithville, Missouri.

George was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and a retiree of the Teamsters Union. He was a husband, father, brother, and friend to so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack McClaskey, and son, Timothy McClaskey.

George is survived by his wife, Vickie, of the home; sons, Rick Nelson (Cheryl) and Joe McClaskey (Jesseca); daughter, Jennifer Caldwell; brother, Jim McClaskey (Joyce); sister, Donna Traw; grandchildren, Ashley Spencer, Ryan Gordon, Shelby DeFreece, Jessica McClaskey, Cody McClaskey, Grace Hanson, Angela McClaskey, and Ricky Dean Neilson and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

