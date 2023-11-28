Obituary & Services: George Richard Wells

George Richard Wells, age 67, a resident of Utica, Missouri, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, at his residence.

George was born the son of Charlie and Iona (Childers) Mills on April 11, 1956, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Aspen Grading and Excavating for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and oil painting. He loved playing guitar and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Richard Wells of Loveland, Colorado; one daughter, Calvary Anderson and husband, Brian, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two step children, Jaymie Manley and husband, Gage, of Utica, Missouri, and Dalton Case of Utica, Missouri; three grandchildren, Morgan Wells, Isaiah Sprong, and Anna Sprong; four step grandchildren, Jericho Richardson and wife, Allie, Jaylynne Kimbal, Aurora Rairdan, and Legend Stottlemyre; one great granddaughter, Luna Wells; one sister, Sandra Sayers and husband, Bob, of Breckenridge, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kori Wells; one brother, Jay Scott; and one sister, Mary Keithly.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.