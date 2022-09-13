Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.

Gene spent 39 years in the Field of Education; two years (1951-1953) teaching high school math and science at Osborn, Missouri, from 1951 until 1953, and then eleven years teaching advanced math classes and serving as administrative assistant to the Superintendent and Principal for the Trenton R-IX School System from 1953 until 1964. During this time, he also served as Sponsor of the Student Council. The next thirteen years, from 1964 until 1977, were spent in Richmond, Missouri, where he served as High School Principal. Gene finished his career in the Chillicothe R-II Schools, serving as Assistant Superintendent from 1977 until 1990. Gene served in the United States Army Air Force from 1948 until 1949, and for 6 years in the Reserves: receiving his honorable discharge in 1955.

Gene was united in marriage to Ellen Dee Shadduck of Cameron, Missouri, at the Methodist Church in Cameron, on August 6, 1950.

Gene was very community minded – serving on many committees: he was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church; serving as Administrative Council Chairman, Board of Trustees, Staff Parish, Finance and Property committees, and Co-chaired the promotion for the UMC 2000 “Build the Vision” Building Project, Co-Lay leader of the congregation, Captain of the UMC Relay-For-Life-Team, Member of United Methodist Men, Helped deliver Meals on Wheels as well as Meals for the Livingston County Multi-Purpose Senior Center, for 26 years. He served the City as Councilman-at-Large and on various committees related to the position, Initial promoter of downtown beautification projects while on the city council, founding donor for YMCA, member of Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, Chambers Ambassadors’ Club, Tri chaired the committee to save the Green Hills Public Golf Course, promoted the building of the new Chillicothe R-II High School and other building improvements. Gene served on the Hope Haven Board, Livingston County Historical Board, Camp Rainbow, and Blood Donor Drives, He enjoyed a long tenure with Rotary International – serving as President of the Chillicothe and Richmond Clubs; District 6030 Governor of Rotary International; President of Livingston County Retired Teachers Association.

Gene loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed everything outdoors from gardening to yard work. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. He seldom missed any of the grandchildren’s activities, such as ballgames, track, wrestling, music concerts, or dance recitals. He and his wife, Ellen enjoyed traveling together.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 72 years; two daughters, Mary Ellen Kincaid (Dowell) and Terri Jean Figg (Troy) of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Scott Austin Kincaid (Laura) of Ames, Iowa, Staci Marie Kincaid Wright (Nate) of Roeland Park, Kansas, Travis Ryan Figg (Meghann) of Columbia Missouri, Trent Andrew Figg (Tori) of Eugene, Oregon, Taryn Nicole Figg Schumacher (Cody) of Keller, Texas, and Ty Colton Figg (Lillian) of Columbia, Missouri; thirteen great-grandchildren, Leah Jeanine Kincaid, Austin Michael Kincaid, Cole Daniel Kincaid, and Jenna Grace Kincaid, of Ames, Iowa, Andrew Kamden Wright, Anna Catherine Wright, of Roeland Park, Kansas, Avery Ryan Figg, Wesley Wilson Figg, Bowen Christopher Figg, of Columbia, Missouri, Titus Reid Figg, Thomas Pierce Figg, Tobias Andrew Figg, of Eugene, Oregon, and Brynlee Nicole Schumacher, Bennett Mack Schumacher, of Keller, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.

Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 16, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and/or Chillicothe Rotary Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.