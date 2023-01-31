Obituary & Services: Gary Rex Brown

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gary Rex Brown 86, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on January 30, 2023, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Gary was born on September 25, 1936, to parents Rex Brown and Wilmeth Stagner. Gary joined the Army after graduating High School at Chillicothe High School then when he got out of the army he became a farmer. He married JoAnn Lowe, in June 1959 she preceded him in death in 1999. Gary married Karen Elaine Stevenson in Miami Oklahoma on August 4, 2000 He was a member of the American Legion, MO. Cattleman Assoc, MO. Farm Bureau and Blue Mound Cowboy Church.

Gary’s Hobbies are collecting Allis Chambers Tractors and he loved spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his wife Karen, children; Mike (Lisa) Brown of Florida, Mark (Jan) Brown of Tina, MO, Francis (Chip) Anderson of Montana Grandchildren; Danille (John) Trew of Bolivar, MO, Clint (Emma) Brown of Tina, MO, Kelsey (Adam) Anderson of Trenton, MO, Steve Brown of Avalon, MO, Scott Brown St. Joseph, MO, step-grandchildren; Clara Crosser, Tatum (Clint) Gilliland, Kristi Berryhill, Jo (Roman) Henke, Rhett (Madison) Anderson, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death 1st Wife JoAnn Lowe Brown, Sister; Mary Gail Long, Parents; Rex and Wilmeth Brown; Step Children; Becky Roggenkamp, and Clay Anderson

Memorials in honor of Gary go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Blue Mound Cowboy Church and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601,

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12:00 -1:00 followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with interment at Wheeling cemetery.

