Obituary & Services: Gary Dean Tipton

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Gary was born on January 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On January 25, 1974, he married Sandy (Simmons) Tipton at the Linneus Baptist Church, and she survives of the home. Also, surviving are sons; Shannon Tipton (Becky) of Green City and Brandon Tipton of Green City, grandchildren; Tyler Tipton, Eli Tipton, Tanner Tipton, Noah Tipton, and Tucker Tipton, brother; Terry Tipton (LaLonie) of Green Castle, sister; Anna McCollum (Randy) of Milan, stepsisters; Judy Cowles (Danny) of Milan, sisters-in-law Joyce Sherwood of Cushing Oklahoma, and Dianna Spencer (Gerald) of Purdin and Carla Neeley of Brookfield, and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; Marvin Yardley, one brother in infancy; Jerry Lee Tipton, step-sister; Tammy Cunningham, and sister-in-law Linda Gann.

After graduation, Gary worked for Shatto Implement Co, building farm equipment. He then went to work for UnionGas which later became MFA Propane where he retired from. After retiring, Gary drove a truck for Smithfield Foods and later worked as a janitor at Milan C-II. Gary was always working and served as Chief for the Milan Fire Dept, was a board member of the Jackson Township and ran a motor grader, served on the Shatto Cemetery board, and was an FFA Alumni member. He was a member of the Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Gary enjoyed going camping and going to tractor pulls. He also loved to restore and work on old tractors. He most of all loved spending time with his boys and grandchildren.

Services for Gary will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 6 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later time at Shatto Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Yellow Creek Baptist Church or Shatto Cemetery.