Obituary & Services: Fredda Marguerite Pulliam

Marguerite was born on Sept. 25, 1926, to Lee and Reba Pulliam in Lathrop, MO. She peacefully transitioned into the Lord’s arms at age 96 on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley, CA.

Marguerite, affectionately known as Aunt Bu by her nieces, lived a full and wonderful life. She graduated as Salutatorian from Lathrop High School in 1944. She was a member of the Lathrop United Methodist Church, and a charter member of the Century Singers Chapter of Sweet Adelines. She worked for 14 yrs. at Robinson Elevator. Her career continued at The Lathrop Bank for 30+ years, eventually becoming Vice President. She also worked for the Lathrop Optimist, and Lathrop Health Facility, and was City Treasurer. She was named Lathrop’s Citizen of the Year in 1990.

She lived with her parents in Lathrop for the majority of her life. She was active in her community and church. Marguerite loved traveling, reading, and talking to all her good friends. In July 2017, she moved to Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley, CA to be closer to her niece, Tana, and her husband, John. She was a beloved resident and participated in many of their activities. Her mind was sharp and her health was good until this past week.

Marguerite is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Fugett, and her niece, Candy Fugett.

She is survived by nieces Tana Lingvall (John) Meridian, ID (formerly of Grass Valley, CA) and Jan Blake (Russell) of St. Joseph, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop United Methodist Church or the Lathrop Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery. Visitation will be the evening prior from 6 to 7 PM, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740 -4658.