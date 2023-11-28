Obituary & Services: Frank D. Trump

Frank D. Trump, 83, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters at, 8:39 P.M., Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Frank was born August 17, 1940, to William D. and Evelyn Trobough Trump.

Frank served 4 years in the U.S. Airforce and was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, with a Master of Industrial Arts. He was a dedicated educator, teaching electronics and woodworking in countries such as Malaysia and American Samoa. He retired from his teaching career on the Rosebud First Nations Peoples’ Reservation in South Dakota.

Frank was a world traveler, master woodworker, and avid outdoorsman, and could play a mean riff on the harmonica. He had a spirit for adventure, the mind of a sage, and a tireless heart for serving others.

He is survived by his wife, of 46 years, Pele Talisala Lesa Samau of Apia, Western Samoa, and two daughters: Mele Patterson (husband Ryan) of Trenton, Missouri, and Leone Fulkerson (husband Jim) of New Albany, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Joyce Graham, and Marion Trump, and one brother George Trump.

In keeping with Frank’s nature, there will be a modest memorial service at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.