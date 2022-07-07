Obituary & Services: Frances Ione Wolf

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Frances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Frances, the oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City after graduating from Wheeling High School and worked at various jobs before marrying Joseph Wolf on February 21, 1948. They lived in Kansas City and Hamilton before moving back to Kansas City, where they raised their two children, Terry and Marcia. Frances retired from Southwestern Bell and she and Joe moved to Hale, where she was active in the women’s auxiliary of the VFW, the Methodist Church, and other community events.

She enjoyed family, gardening, bowling, traveling, and knitting. On some of her several Alaska trips, she spent her first night in a tent, ate moose and sheep, and traveled the Alcan Highway twice. She also made multiple trips to Oregon and Washington, D.C.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Sherry) of Fairbanks, Alaska; her daughter, Marcia of Silver Spring, Maryland; one sister, Marilyn Keith of Chillicothe, Missouri; two brothers, Larry Figg of Carrollton, Missouri, and Bill (Becky) Figg of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Theresa Figg of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Anna (John) Sayre of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Donald Wolf of Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wolf; parents; four brothers, Delford, Dick, Donald, and Tom Figg; one sister, Lois Jean Kipper; three sisters-in-law, Delores Figg, Ada Figg, and Linda Figg; two brothers-in-law, Dan Wolf, and Dick Fleschman; and two nephews, Vernon Kipper and Mick Figg.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Stucker Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and/or Hale Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.