Obituary & Services: Floyd Calvin Holsted, Sr.

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Floyd Calvin Holsted, Sr., age 81, a Trenton, Missouri, resident, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

Floyd was born the son of Carl Allen and Alice Marie (Timberlake) Holsted on April 4, 1941, in Platte County, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Pamela Kay LeClaire. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2020. He was an over-the-road truck driver by trade. He drove for several companies over the years. Floyd loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing the lottery and enjoyed animals, especially his dogs and goats.

Survivors include seven children, Victoria Bailey-Kerns and husband, Dale, of Kansas City, Missouri, Steven Floyd Holsted and wife, Michelle, of Kansas City, Missouri, William Mark Holsted and wife, Shelly, of Kansas City, Missouri, Floyd Holsted, ll of Kansas City, Missouri, Cole Wright of Trenton, Missouri, Cayla Foster and husband, Jeff, of Trenton, Missouri, and Camry Holsted of Trenton, Missouri; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Carla Strickland of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two granddaughters, Jayven McGuire and Amy Holsted; and siblings, Dixie Parton, Alberta Tomlin, and Loyd Holsted.

Funeral services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Floyd Holsted Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.