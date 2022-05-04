Obituary & Services: Evelyn Frances Campbell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Evelyn Frances Campbell, age 84, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri.

Evelyn was born the daughter of Arthur Clark Gwin and Mary Alberta (Jones) Gwin on January 10, 1938, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a Chillicothe High School graduate and a Chillicothe Business College graduate. On May 5, 1957, she married Billy E. Campbell. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2016. She was a member of the Plymouth United Methodist Church until it closed, and transferred her membership to the Liberty United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and the Chocolate Chippers. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, reading, and chicken scratch embroidery.

Survivors include one son, Robert Campbell of Braymer, Missouri; four daughters, Brenda Burk of Cameron, Missouri, Diana Romeiser and husband, Darrell, of Utica, Missouri, Cheryl Matthews and husband, Claude, of Wheeling, Missouri and Carol Greener and husband, Ron, of Chula, Missouri; one sister, Betty Louise Dillard, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Mary Ann Schauer, and a grandson, Josh Burk.

Funeral services will be held at the Liberty United Methodist Church, Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A Scheduled visitation will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church, Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 2:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Coloma Cemetery, Coloma, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evelyn Frances Campbell Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.