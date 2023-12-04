Obituary & Services: Eugene “Gene” Scott Foster

Eugene “Gene” Scott Foster, age 93, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at his home in Hale, Missouri.

Gene was born the son of Elisha and Sarah (Beemer) Foster on November 16, 1930, in Sumner, Missouri. He was a graduate of Sumner High School. Gene worked on his family farm his entire married life. On June 3, 1950, he married Wilma Johnson in Brookfield, Missouri. In 1951, they bought the farm where they lived for 73 years. He was a member of the Hale Lions Club for 61 years, the School Board, and the Grand River Township Board. Gene was also the co-owner of Country Palms RV Park in San Juan, Texas. He and his wife considered themselves “winter Texans.” He enjoyed farming, hunting, and talking to people. Gene was a collector of guns, hats, antique tractors, and friends. He was involved in the betterment of the Hale community and the Hale school. In his early years, he played for the Sumner Baseball League, where he was a catcher and later a coach. He loved spending time with his family, who were his heart.

Survivors include two sons, Randy Foster and his wife, Karla, of Hale, Missouri, and Ryan Foster and his wife, Janet, of Hale, Missouri; two daughters, Janice Burnside and her husband, Lee, of Hale, Missouri, and Diana Hughes and her husband, Morgan, of Angleton, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Cory Burnside (Hollie), of Bosworth, Missouri, Clinton Burnside, of Bosworth, Missouri, Randall Foster (Kelsie), of Hale, Missouri, Craig Foster (Cindy), of Hale, Missouri, Wade Foster (Callie), of Liberty, Missouri, Lisa Whitlow (Wade), of Lake Jackson, Texas, Amy Reed (Hunter), of The Woodlands, Texas, Katie Hooker (Dane), of Midland, Texas, Jennifer Gladbach (Dustin), of Kearney, Missouri, Megan Trevarthen (Michael), of Ankeny, Iowa, and Michael Poindexter (Amy), of Chillicothe, Missouri; twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and one on the way; one brother, Jerrold Foster; and one sister, Joy Shatford. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Orlin and Thelma Johnson; three brothers, Johnnie Foster, Wayne Foster, Donald Dean Foster; and one sister, Doris Linscott.

A Celebration of Gene’s life will consist of funeral services to be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from noon until 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale Lions Club and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.