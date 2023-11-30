Obituary & Services: Esta M. Helton

Esta M. Helton, 88 of Marshfield, formerly of Bethany died at her home, on November 27.

Esta was born March 16, 1935, in Davis City, Iowa to Maynard and Beatrice (Willis) Hill.

On December 17, 1952, she married Lester Carl Helton in Princeton. To this union four children were born: Keren, Maria, Karl, and John.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son: Karl, daughter: Maria; sister: Beth Lane,

She is survived by her daughter: Keren (Howard) Godwin, Marshfield; son: Jon (Karyn), Gilman City; Brother: Willis Hill, Cullman, AL; sister: Joan Myer, Albany.

Graveside services and burial: 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, at Freedom Cemetery, Cainsville. Open visitation: after 2 p.m. Thursday; Family will receive friends: Thursday 5-7 p.m. at Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany. Tributes may be left on the Bethany Memorial Chapel website.