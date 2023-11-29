Obituary & Services: Emma “Jane” Clark

Emma “Jane” Clark, a longtime resident of Mercer, Missouri, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2023, at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders in Princeton, Missouri, at the age of 92 years.

Jane was always ready to help someone in need and was devoted to her family and friends. She loved dogs and was a dog breeder for many years. Each summer, she spent hours in her flower beds and canning vegetables from her garden. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and sewing quilts. Every Christmas Eve, she hosted a big dinner for family and friends, where each person received a small present and a card from “Grandma Jane.” In each card, she wrote a message that always ended with, “Take one day at a time and lean on the good Lord.” At every meal, she said a blessing for the food. Jane was very caring and loved the Lord.

Jane was born on December 17, 1930, the oldest daughter of John Seibert and Viola (Trenter) Jump, in Putnam County, Missouri. Her father died in 1940, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Charles W. Stevens. On January 2, 1954, Emma Jane Jump married Wilbur D. Clark “Jack,” in Unionville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2010.

Left to honor her memory are her children: a daughter, Diane (Michael) Thompson, and sons, Robert (Cindy) Clark, Roy Clark, and Richard (Rhonda) Clark; seven grandchildren, Chrissy (Josh) Gillis, Scott (Ali) Clark, Mason Clark, and Emma (fiancé, Cade) Clark, Cooper (Alyssa) Bankus, Conner (Allena) Bankus, and Brooke (Nate) Dodson; nine great-grandchildren, Ciarra (Preston) Weaver, Madison and Tessa Gillis, Darius Clark, Raylen Bankus, Channing and Chyles Dodson, and Madi and Jade Schrodt; and three great-great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include sisters Sue Ann Heath and Margaret (Lonnie) Fishel, and a brother, Charles F. (Lily) Stevens. In addition, Jane is survived by one sister-in-law, Donna Stevens; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Dolan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; her husband, Jack; three infant brothers, Oliver, John, and Floyd Jump; brother, Troy Stevens; and sisters, Ollie and Ida Mae Stevens and Armenda Schlarbaum.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in West Liberty Cemetery, Putnam County, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Cemetery and/or Ravanna Community Building in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.