Obituary & Services: Elmo Dean Britton

Elmo Dean Britton, 91, of Purdin, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Elmo was born in Browning, Missouri on August 10, 1931, to Wayne Noel and Effie L. (Dickison) Britton. On August 21, 1950, he married Georgianna (Havens) Britton, she preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded by: His parents; a son, Terry Britton; a daughter, Mary Beth Britton; a granddaughter, Brittany Heerlein; three siblings, Donald Britton, Nelson Britton, and Vivian Woodside and a brother-in-law, Harvey Havens.

Elmo was survived by his daughters, Barbara Heerlein of Lathrop, Missouri, Donna Young (Dennis) of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Penny Childers (Ray) of Parkville, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Beth Miller, Jason Deffenbaugh, Kelly Young (Kiley), Raymond Childers (Breanna), and Alison Denker (Dylan); 7 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Raiez (Adam), Ethan Miller, Emi Miller, Caroline Young, Jayce Young, Blake Deffenbaugh, and Hailey Deffenbaugh; a sister, Jessie Frazier of Kansas City; a brother, Phillip Britton of Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Elmo grew up in Sullivan and Linn Counties. He married Georgianna on August 21, 1950, and then served in the United States Army in Germany and Switzerland. Elmo worked at Banquet Foods and then he started trucking. He trucked for over 50 years, retiring in 2004. After retirement, he took care of the farm and Georgianna. Elmo enjoyed working, mowing grass, doing body work on cars, and liked going fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 274 and a member of the National Farmers’ Association, serving as Secretary and Vice President in the past.

Funeral services for Elmo will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, southeast of Milan. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at Noon.

