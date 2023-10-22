Obituary: Elizabeth May Sykes

Elizabeth May Sykes, 46, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, surrounded by her family.

Born to Butch and Debra (Rist) Johnson on May 5, 1977, in Chillicothe, Elizabeth was a 1997 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She married Kevin Sykes on September 20, 2002, in Independence, Missouri. Elizabeth worked as a sales representative for Magnabilities Jewelry and had a passion for shopping, particularly for purses and shoes, often on TEMU. She cherished Christmas and adored her dog, Maverick.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Sykes; daughter, Lucia Sykes, both of Kansas City; sisters, Jo Ann Parrack (Jerry) and Donna Klingenberg (Ryan), both of Chillicothe; aunts, Rose Burke (Bruce) of Utica, Cookie Huckaby, Joyce Constant (Gary), and Kathy Gardner (Ron), all of Chillicothe; nieces, Hailey Sharp, Mylea Leakey, and Ashley Kavalesky; and nephews, Kegan “Tator” McCracken, Brett Leakey, and Hunter Gilmore. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Neila Sykes; sister-in-law, Breeona Gilmore; and grandparents, Jack and Gwen Rist.

Visitation is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friends may also call at the funeral home that day from 12 noon to 6 p.m. A private inurnment will occur at a later date. In Elizabeth’s memory, donations can be made to Rose Burke, payable by check and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite dress and polish their nails red in honor of Elizabeth.