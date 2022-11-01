Obituary & Services: Eldon Wayne LaFaver

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eldon Wayne LaFaver, 65 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Eldon was born December 4, 1956, in Kirksville, to Ronald and Edna (Kiger) LaFaver, they survive of the home. He is also survived by: 5 brothers and sisters, Susan Jessen and husband Kirk of Smithville, Missouri, Paul LaFaver and wife Marie of Kirksville, Glenda Shafer and husband Randall of Kirksville, Robert LaFaver and wife Christy of Green City, and Damon LaFaver of Macon; 12 Nieces and Nephews; 15 Great Nieces and Nephews; 2 aunts; 1 Uncle; and many cousins. Eldon was preceded in death by Grandparents, Vollie and Grace LaFaver and Ben and Nellie Kiger; and nephews, Jason Wayne Shafer and Jeremiah Bush.

Eldon lived his whole life in Green City, graduating in 1976. He enjoyed Jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Eldon was an avid fisherman and also loved playing games with his nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church.

Funeral services for Eldon will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, East of Green City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or the ALS Association.